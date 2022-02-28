Dubai’s Technological Investment Firm, ICICB, Reveals Enthralling Details for a New Digital Bank in Brazil.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / The contemporary Latin American world has experienced an expansion of digital banking adoption over the past year. This new digital era arose after conventional financial institutions found it difficult to offer seamless online banking services due to large operations being carried out on outdated infrastructures. Stubbornness and a lack of priority to innovate created a gap between consumer preferences and the current financial systems in countries like Brazil. The cutting-edge investment firm, ICICB, has taken these drawbacks into account and is determined to be at the forefront of the new future for Brazil through opening an innovative digital bank.

Brazil's five biggest banks (Banco do Brazil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal and Santander) have endured an obligation to enhance digital experiences for consumers to keep up with rising virtual financial institutions. However, the changes have been slow-moving and there is still an atmosphere of turmoil as consumers seek to ditch legacy banks in favor of service providers that better meet their mobile-first banking requirements. In contrast, the cutting-edge FinTech, ICICB, is designed to streamline A/B testing and other development processes necessary to engender radical features for digital banks. ICICB is spearheading the new phase of innovation and reliability in Brazil's burgeoning digital banking space, as they aim to be the driving force towards the nation's top institutions and businesses in order for consumers to benefit from easy, fast and secure fund collection.

ICICB, the high-tech investment specialist, has a proven track record of fostering revolutionary new businesses and propositions with rigorous discipline and pace. From initial entrepreneurial strategies to effective technical development, ICICB is tenacious in spanning the entire scope of possibilities. The ingenious giant's digital bank is set to propose a vast spectrum of available services from which the firm has mastered from other global markets and paying vivid attention to client requirements in Brazil. The online solution will begin initially with the conversion of balance from one fiat currency to another as well as crypto-exchanges, decentralized crypto wallets and other prosperous products that will transform the lifestyle of many in Brazil. The fuelled demand for cryptocurrencies underlines the true shift in digital finance. ICICB's mission includes absorbing this growth for blockchain solutions and transmitting the benefits for emerging markets such as Brazil. ICICB has complemented its already-diverse trading license by acquiring crypto-exchange permits in Brazil, UAE, and 18 other countries globally. This will provide the innovative investor with competitive advantages within the swelling digital banking sector in Brazil.

Dubai-Based ICICB has outlined high levels of the process, automation and application program interfaces (APIs) in the vision for the novel web-based service. This will facilitate the composition of cross-institutional products and transactions. The Group has asserted that big data and artificial intelligence will be utilised to gain superior insights into future trends, changes and motivations of their ideal client base. From this, ICICB's Brazilian digital bank will create a competitive and diverse solution that offers tailored financial services based on the aspirations of clients.

Following the generation of brand recognition and trust through the firm's cutting-edge ability to exceed client expectations, they hope to cement their contribution to the Brazilian economy. The web-based solution has gained momentum within the Latin American smart community and is set to offer one-of-a-kind seamless features making it user-friendly and secure for the digital universe.

About ICICB

ICICB is an investment holding company specialised in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care and commercial real estate. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Contact

