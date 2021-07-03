Dubai Return: Babil Announces Release Date for Irrfan's Unreleased Film

Babil Khan announced that his late father Irrfan Khan's unreleased film Dubai Return will release today, 3 July. The film, directed by Aditya Basu Bhattacharya, was completed 15 years ago in 2005.

On Instagram, Babil shared a poster of Dubai Return yesterday, and wrote, "Releasing tomorrow on YouTube." The film stars Irrfan Khan as a hitman and also features Divya Dutta and Razak Khan.

The movie had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. It was then also showcased at the International Film Festival of India the year it was completed. Its Indian release is courtesy the Bandra Film Festival who will publish the movie on their YouTube channel.

Despite being showcased in 2005, the film's theatrical release was cancelled. Producer Manya Patil Seth told Scroll, "I would love to release the film, it’s my great desire to do so. One has been trying to release it over the years."

Manya added that the film's release was interrupted because of technical and legal reasons at the time.

Like his father, Babil Khan also wants to pursue acting as a career and recently announced that he was dropping out of college to for the same. He is all set to make his film debut with Anvitaa Dutt's upcoming Netflix film Qala. Bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production company Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, and Swastika Mukherjee.

