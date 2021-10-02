Dubai kicks off Expo 2020 with star-studded opening ceremony after year-long delay

After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. AP

The six-month-long exhibition, which was pushed back owing to the coronavirus pandemic, saw artists perform during the opening ceremony. At first, the site of the 1,080 acre (438 hectare) Expo was barren desert. Now, it's a futuristic landscape buzzing. AP

Flags of the Expo Dubai 2020 are unfurled at the opening ceremony. The event will see more than 190 nations using their pavilions to spotlight their greatest tourist attractions, discoveries and ambitions. AP

The event will probably contend with a global reluctance to travel and many events will be streamed live online. But the Expo was expected to attract more visits than Milan received and more than twice the population of the UAE. AP

Before the pandemic, the consultancy firm EY forecast that the Expo would over the course of its six months contribute 1.5 percent of the UAE's gross domestic product. AP

