Dubai to inject fresh capital in Emirates airline - crown prince

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Tuesday the emirate's government was committed to fully support Emirates airline and will inject fresh equity into the company to help it overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Emirates has a "strategic importance to the Dubai and UAE economy and the airlines (have a) key role in positioning Dubai as a major international aviation hub", Sheikh Hamdan said in a Twitter post.

"Further details in this regard will be announced at a later stage," he added.





(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)