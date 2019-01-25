Dubai Desert Classic: Elder statesman versus prince-in-waiting as Ernie Els pegs back Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau strolled to a second consecutive 66 to maintain a share of the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic, but the delay belonged to golf’s finest elder statesman, Ernie Els.

The 49-year-old South African has steadily been put out to pasture ahead of a Presidents Cup captaincy role later in the year, but shed the cobwebs on one of his favourite tracks to shoot a seven-under-par 65 and finish just one-shot off the lead.

Els’ unexpected glide up the leaderboard, having not won on an event since 2013, didn’t altogether come as a total shock. He is the only man in history to win this tournament three times - in 1994, 2002 and 2005 – and never once finished outside the top-10 on Dubai’s Majlis Course between 1993 and 2009.

“I like this place, having had some really great times here,” Els said afterwards.

“I’m swinging well, my body feels well. I’m going on the memory bank, I guess. Playing with Colin and José was also fun. We’ve done a lot in the game, and we had a good couple of chats, and I found my form. You’ve got to love it.”

“We try and play the game to win tournaments and do as good as you can. I’ve had a good time. I’ve been a professional for a very long time and I’ve got one more year before I’m 50. I’m only 50 in October so I’ll try and have a good year this year and just try and enjoy it.”

It’s now a battle between old king and young prince at the top of the leaderboard, after enigmatic American and world No 5 Bryson DeChambeau continued in a fine vein of form to maintain a share of the lead.

The unorthodox 24-year-old, famed for his one-plane swing, single-length clubs, neurotic perfectionism and nefarious use of compasses and protractors, is sharing the mantle of spearheading golf’s new generation alongside Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

“I thought yesterday getting it around not making a bogey was awesome, but today even more impressive with three bogeys on the card, still shooting six under,” DeChambeau said, despite still nitpicking over his performance.

“I was happy about that. Unfortunately, again, just didn’t have the right sensations and preparation over shots.

Bryson DeChambeau maintained a share of the lead in Dubai (EPA)

“I just felt uncomfortable, unfortunately, on a lot of them, and consequently just am not ball-striking my best. But hey, shoot, I’m not complaining one bit. There’s no complaining here for sure, so I’m happy.”

The American shares the lead with another exciting prospect in Aussie Lucas Herbert, who is 23 years old and in pursuit of a first professional win on the circuit.