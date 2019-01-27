Dubai Desert Classic: Dominant Bryson DeChambeau wins in record fashion

Bryson DeChambeau romped to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, setting a new tournament record of 24 under par.

The American held a narrow one-shot lead over defending champion Li Haotong entering the final round at the Emirates Golf Club, but he carded a superb eight-under 64 to finish seven strokes clear of Matt Wallace.

Li had triumphed 12 months ago on 23 under, but even matching that feat this time around would not have been enough for the Chinese, who could only make a 71 as he finished in a five-way tie for third on 16 under, alongside the likes of former champions Sergio Garcia and Alvaro Quiros, and Ian Poulter.

DeChambeau got off to a flying start, making birdies at each of the first three holes before cooling off with six pars to finish his front nine.

An eagle at the par-five 10th and another birdie at the next got him going again, and even the disappointment of a bogey at the 12th was swiftly forgotten with gains at 13 and 14.

He claimed the outright record with a birdie at the 17th, by which time the destination of the trophy had long been decided.

Three-time champion Ernie Els, whose first triumph at this event came 25 years ago, carded 71 to finish tied for 13th on 14 under.