Duane Smith acclaimed to fourth term as chair and CEO of Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Duane Smith was acclaimed to his fourth term as chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation after the only other candidate in the race, Patrick Gruben, withdrew. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC - image credit)

Duane Smith has been acclaimed chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) after the only other candidate in the race withdrew.

Patrick Gruben submitted his withdrawal in writing to Todd Orvitz, the returning officer, on Jan. 19, and the election, scheduled for Jan. 26, was cancelled.

This will be Smith's fourth term at the helm of the IRC.

Smith was born and raised in Inuvik, and has been the IRC's chair and CEO since 2016.

The 42 directors of the six community corporations in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region elect the chair of the IRC, who also takes on the responsibility of being CEO.

Smith has also served as president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council of Canada and vice-president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.