Dual Miners Changing the Game in Cryptocurrency Mining

·3 min read
High Hash Rate
HELSINKI, Finland, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dual Miners has recently earned the distinction becoming the first company ever to introduce an extraordinary range of endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs. A team of investors working towards making crypto mining simple and profitable. Others have argued that cryptocurrency mining is becoming increasingly difficult, but a new announcement from Dual Miners, which is currently releasing worldwide, the world's first dual-miner hardware, which uses both SHA-256 and Scrypt to mine.

Visit (https://dualminers.com/products/) for more information. Additionally, the dual-miners can be configured to process transactions for other cryptocurrencies that use the SHA-256 or Scrypt hashing algorithms.

Due to innovative hardware design, Dual Miner's mining chip, FM9800-XD112, achieves high hash rates while consuming the least amount of energy possible. They come with a built-in controller as well as software already installed. Following an extensive period of testing that included evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing, the Dual Miner's DualPro and DualPro Max hardware products, as well as the DualPremium hardware products, are now ready for mass production.

Benefits of Using Dual Miners
What are the advantages of using the Dual Miners Enhance Energy Saver system over other systems? According to the solution's inventors, each machine will be equipped with a cooling system, a 7-nanometer chip, a noise reduction mechanism, a regulated operational humidity with a power supply, and a wireless network connection (Wi-Fi) or an Ethernet connection. With a short delay, users can mine Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), Ethereum (ETH), and several other cryptocurrencies thanks to the algorithm attached to the system, which comprises globally known software and hardware technologies.

Dual Miner's team consists of seasoned professionals
Dual Miners is a chip design and manufacturing firm with its headquarters in London, United Kingdom. It has a number of teams with in-depth expertise of blockchain technology and technological design.

The company, which has offices on three continents, provides crypto wallet development services as well as graphics processing units to customers. It also has a lot of experience in the fields of Blockchain development and bitcoin mining solutions, among other things.

Due to its extensive experience in the Blockchain business, Dual Miners is a reputable name in the field. It is as a result of this experience that it has been confirmed by firms such as Kraken, ASG Expertise, and FIS International. Dual Miners is putting its previous knowledge to good use once more in order to provide innovative solutions for Cryptocurrency consumers.

Pricing and Availability are important considerations
Dual Miners will cover the delivery fee as well as the customs fee, leaving the consumer to pay only for the unit and receive everything they need to get started without any further charges. "Consumers are now aware that our competitors have been defeated. They are unable to obtain our power or take advantage of our incredibly low electricity expenses. Despite our small size, we have enormous mining power; the DualPremium generates 60 TH/s for Bitcoin and 2.1 GH/s for Litecoin, respectively. It's the best investment available on the market," says Michael Scott, Operational Director and Chief Operating Officer of Dual Miners.

About Dual Miners
Founded in 2015, Dual miners, described as the world’s first dual-mining company, was established to develop and sell the world’s first leading dual Cryptocurrency miners using SHA-256 or Scrypt technology. Our goal, starting with the Dual Miners' DualPro, was to give more power at a lesser cost than was previously available. Dual Miners is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and has offices all around the world. More information can be found at www.dualminers.com

Michael Scott

PR MANAGER
Michael@dualminers.com
(+358) 41 4001034

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16dc0570-9425-4920-bce1-4658333d6e81


