Dua Lipa's New Year's Eve LBD Was Essentially Split in Two

A keyhole cutout here, a leg slit there.

Dua Lipa Instagram

With each passing year, Dua Lipa's style just keeps getting better. And 2024 is poised to be her most fashion-forward yet — at least, judging by the looks of her New Year's Eve outfit.



On Sunday, the pop star rang in the New Year during her vacation in Jaipur, India, and for the occasion, she pulled out an LBD that wasn't as overtly sexy as, say her exposed thong and glitter minidress from last year's festivities, but nonetheless still sultry. In a slideshow of photos shared to Instagram, Dua celebrated in style amongst family, wearing a long black gown that gave the illusion of being split in two.



Dua Lipa Instagram

The dress featured a high halter neck that gave way to a bodice with a razor-cut slash down the middle. The slit stopped just above her bellybutton, before continuing again below the tops of her thighs. Dua accessorized with a collection of cocktail rings, gold earrings, and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her red hair was worn down with loads of natural texture, while the rest of her glam included smoky eye makeup and a dark crimson lip.



"New Year's Eve in Jaipur 🇮🇳🫀," Dua captioned her post.



Related: Dua Lipa Is Giving 'Eat Pray Love' Vibes With a Magical Trip to India

This past week, Dua has spent the holidays in India with her family and shared glimpses of thier magical vacation with fans on Instagram. Just the other day, she posted a photo dump that showed her living her best life while posing with an elephant, riding horseback in the countryside, and dancing in the streets.



"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity," she wrote in the caption of her post. "This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! 💛!!!!"



Story continues

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.