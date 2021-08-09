Dua Lipa's Puff-Sleeve Bathing Suit Is Fit for a Disney Princess

Continuing her tour de force of resort wear, Dua Lipa shared a new gallery of snapshots and video clips from her getaway to Ibiza, including a very regal bathing suit that looks plucked from the enchanted talking wardrobe of a Disney princess. In one of her short videos, Lipa lounges in a deep blue bikini with puffy sleeves and a bejeweled brooch. While the suit itself, an Alessandra Rich set that features an iridescent-finish deep blue shade, seems regal and refined, she paired it with Y2K-ready shield shades in a bold yellow color and candy-colored rings. She topped the look off with a high ponytail with face-framing tendrils.

"BEEEEEFA," she captioned the gallery.

The Fantasyland-ready suit comes after Lipa's all-white beach dress and her throwback leisure-shirt cover-up. And while all of these off-duty looks are garnering headlines of their own, Lipa shared more big news today. Her most recent album, Future Nostalgia, continues to be the "longest-running female album this decade," spending 26 weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's 200 chart. On top of that, her new track, "Love Again," hit the U.S. Pop Radio charts in the Top 15.