Dua Lipa's Poolside Look Includes a Barbie Pink Bikini and Gold Jewelry

Dua Lipa continues to make the case for wearing jewelry at the beach (and the pool). After pairing her thong bikini with chunky silver hoops and rings on almost every finger while taking a stroll in the sand in Miami yesterday, the pop star was it again the next day — this time, complementing her suntan with fancy gold chandelier earrings.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Lipa was spotted laying out poolside in a Barbie pink bikini. The two-piece swimsuit was constructed from a seersucker fabric and featured a tiny bandeau top and high-rise brief bottoms. Aside from her flower-shaped earrings, Dua accessorized with a pinky ring, and at one point, a black baseball cap to shield her face from the sun.

She went makeup-free and wore her dark hair down in natural waves.

Dua is currently in Miami ahead of her Future Nostalgia world tour, which kicks off later this week. Before touching down in the sunshine state, the singer-songwriter stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her music career and upcoming tour. She also revealed how her collaboration with Elton John for the song "Cold Heart" began with a cowboy hat and (you guessed it) a bikini. "I was hanging out by the pool before going to do some writing, and all of a sudden my phone rings, and it's a FaceTime from Elton and his husband, David — casual," she joked, adding that she was wearing nothing but the aforementioned cowboy hat and her swimsuit.

"I feel like I manifested this, in a way," she continued. "'Rocket Man' is my driving song, it's my shower song, it's my song I sing along to myself…When I got asked to sing that part, I was like, 'OK, it was just meant to be.'"