Dua Lipa's Matching Set Included a Frayed Corset Top and the Tiniest Miniskirt

It's no secret that Dua Lipa loves a good matching set, from trendy tracksuits to yassified Canadian tuxedos. And most recently, the pop star sported an adorable (yet sexy) designer version of her go-to outfit formula, which she was sure to detail in one of her signature photo dumps.

On Monday, the singer shared a series of pictures showcasing four days spent in her hometown of Prishtina, Kosovë for the Sunny Hill music festival. Among photos of her strutting the stage and enjoying good coffee, friends, and views, one slide gave followers an up-close look at her latest two-piece outfit. While posing alongside her sister, Rina Lipa, Dua wore a black-and-white checkered Versace tweed corset top that featured a frayed hem and gold detailing on the straps paired with a matching low-rise mini skirt.

A gold Versace choker necklace and chunky gold Versace earrings finished the look, and she wore her long raven hair straight and parted down the middle. Her sister also dressed her best for the occasion, wearing a very Daphne Blake-inspired purple and green long-sleeved crop top with a matching miniskirt slung below her belly button.

Never one to miss out on a good mirror selfie moment, the first slide in the carousel showed Dua posing in the mirror while a cropped light-wash jean jacket layered over a graphic white lace cami, which she paired with coordinating baggy light wash jeans. Later in the dump, the singer flexed her fashion skills yet again by wearing a casual black racerback tank with cherry red pants, a white and red trucker hat, and a crossbody snakeskin bag.