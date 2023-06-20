Dua Lipa's Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Butterfly Polka Dot Bikini Just Totally Made Our Day

We needed this.

getty images

What’s better than Dua Lipa wearing a bikini? Dua Lipa wearing a bikini that she designed herself (a multi-hyphenate queen!), which is exactly what she did when giving her Instagram followers an up-close look at one of the adorable offerings from her recent La Vacanza collaboration with Versace.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the singer completely cured our post-weekend blues by sharing a pair of snaps in the sweet suit, comprised of a stringy, triangle-shaped black bikini top and matching bottoms covered in white polka dots, butterflies, and ladybugs. Although the impromptu photoshoot took place in the shower, Lipa made sure she was ready to hit the beach at a moment’s notice by accessorizing only with a simple gold chain necklace, tiny hoop earrings, and a belly button ring. The star kept her makeup simple and dewy in the photos, opting for a glossy lip and bushy brows, and she wore her hair down straight in a middle part.

“My summer outfit until further notice 🦋🦋 the cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace,” she captioned the post, calling out her co-designer and longtime friend Donatella Versace.

Related: Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours

While it’s obvious that Lipa is enjoying the pieces from her new collection (as she should), her post didn’t mark the first time that we’ve seen a major pop star try La Vacanza on for size. Earlier this month, the singer’s industry peer, Taylor Swift, actually dug into the line when looking for a glitzy choker to add to her opening look for the Lover portion of her Eras Tour.

Getty Images

Featuring “crystal and enamel butterflies, enamel ladybugs, and a sliding magnetic Medusa closure,” according to Versace’s website, Swift’s Crystal Butterflies Chain Necklace from the collection perfectly complemented her pink and purple crystal-covered Versace bodysuit.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.