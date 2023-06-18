Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours

So much fashion, so little time.

Dua Lipa Instagram

No one does lingerie dressing better than Dua Lipa. Remember the sheer lace jumpsuit she wore to the GCDS runway show Milan Fashion Week just this past spring? Or, what about the time she paired red knee-high boots with a thong with her name on it?



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We can go on and on, but rather than list all of her former fashion hits, we urge you to look no further than her latest Instagram photo dumps for proof. Over the weekend, the pop star wore not one, but two lingerie-inspired looks that were equally as dazzling within 24 hours of each other.

Dua Lipa Instagram

First, she documented her "quick trip across the Atlantic," for which she packed a sexy see-through orange-and-pink-pattered cardigan with hook-and-eye closures in lieu of buttons and wore nothing but a black lacy balconette bra underneath. She left the bottom of half of her shirt undone and paired it with a matching high-slit maxi skirt. Her dark brunette hair was worn down and in loose waves with a middle part, while the rest of her beauty look consisted of glowing skin and soft glam.

Less than 24 hours later, she followed up her first post with another slideshow of snapshots of her dressed in a plunging black corset. The bustier-style top featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a sculptural cutout at the bust, and was styled with a pair of flowy black pants with a studded waistband. Beauty-wise, Dua swapped her muted makeup for a vampy smoky eye and dark pink lipstick, but kept her long waves, middle-parted untouched.



Dua has done it again, but we aren't even the least bit surprised.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.