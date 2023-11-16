Dua Lipa Went Full-On Business Casual Blokecore For Her Latest Campaign

Her new shots for Puma are equal parts footie and fashion.

Just because she has "Houdini" topping the charts doesn't mean Dua Lipa is ignoring her other duties. Namely offering up fashion inspo on a plate, literally, with the new Puma new Forever Palermo campaign, which has everyone's favorite pop star posing in soccer jerseys, the classic Palermo style sneaker, and plenty of scrumptious-looking Italian fare.

Following her previous Puma campaigns, which have featured her signature sci-fi futuristic vibes remixed with butterflies and more low-key athleisure, the latest campaign takes a controversial trend and gives it Lipa's stamp of approval.

Blokecore, which came to prominence on TikTok earlier this year, blends soccer (or football, depending where you're situated on the globe) jerseys with everyday clothing. The new Forever Palermo shots have Lipa wearing a soccer jersey with a long pinstriped skirt and sneakers, showing that there's a way to mix sport and business without looking like a TikTok fashion victim.

"The great thing about the Palermo is its versatility,” Lipa told Hypebae. “It’s great for a classic street style look — paired with denim and some oversized outerwear for a casual look while running errands.”

Other shots that showcase the fashion mashup include Lipa in all-black sports gear (sports bra and sweats) under a longline coat in a coordinating inky shade. And for a look that's easy to copy, she paired denim and a soccer jersey. The shots all featured an idyllic Italian setting with garlic garlands, fresh produce, pizza, and a dining room and kitchen behind Lipa's pro posing and signature smolder.



Lipa's not the only big name pushing Puma's latest Palermos. Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish also stars in the campaign wearing similar sneakers and posing in front of his City Blue no. 10 jersey.



