Dua Lipa Is Ushering in a New Mini Skirt Trend

Dua Lipa is channeling her inner schoolgirl with a plaid pleated miniskirt that is putting all others to shame (sorry, Miu Miu). In Dua's new era of ultra minis, it's punk-rock chains, big black belts, and different plaid patterns or bust.

On Wednesday, the pop star posted a carousel to Instagram that captured moments from her global tour both on and off the stage. The first slide in the gallery is a snapshot of Dua modeling her multi-media, deconstructed skirt held together by silver chain links. The singer paired the garment, designed by Chopova Lowena with a graphic tee, gray cardigan, and a navy blue blanket scarf from the Balenciaga x Gucci hacker collaboration. Sheer dark stockings, black knee-high crocodile skin-embossed boots, and a pair of sporty sunglasses completed the look.

Other photos showcase some of Dua's slightly chaotic looks, including a thong-baring denim look, patterned athleisure set, and a skin-tight Marine Serre crop top. She also dropped some videos in the mix with a dancing mushroom animation and a clip of her hip thrusting during a concert.

The artist is currently on the European leg of her tour with several shows in London next week followed by a stint in Germany and then the Netherlands. During her performance in Manchester, the British performer told The Sun that she had an emotional reaction to playing at the venue.

"I was looking at pictures of my previous shows here in Manchester and I got really emotional, as so much has changed in what feels like so little time," she said. "This is the best welcome home ever. We've been waiting so long to put this show on. We moved it and postponed it and finally we're here."