Dua Lipa Was Unintentionally Festive in a Catwoman-Inspired Little Black Dress

Halloween but make it high fashion.

While everybody else was off celebrating Halloween at various soirées and costume parties, Dua Lipa kept busy with a work event honoring her friend and co-worker (boss?) Greta Gerwig. While the gathering was not Halloween-adjacent — and neither was Lipa's look — the singer unintentionally channeled a popular character that often serves as costume inspiration.

On Friday, Lipa attended the a cocktail reception celebrating Barbie creator and director Greta Gerwig as the American Film Institute's (AFI) Guest Artistic Director. For the occasion, Lipa looked both edgy and polished in a black leather Catwoman-esque button-up Gucci maxidress, which she styled with maroon pointed-toe heels to match her freshly dyed hair. Her new merlot 'do was gently waved and deeply parted to one side while her grungy glam look included a smoked-out eyeliner and a prune-hued lip.

Lipa was joined by her fellow pop star and Barbie soundtrack star Billie Eilish who also sported a crimson take on her signature ombré dye job tucked into a polka-dot handkerchief. She wore a black tee layered under an oversized double-breasted plaid blazer. The two very influential songwriters posed alongside their equally as distinguished film industry peer Gerwig and her writer-director husband Noah Baumbach.

Over the summer, the Barbie soundtrack was inescapable with several of its tracks topping the charts, including Ryan Gosling's unforgettable '80s power ballad "I'm Just Ken." Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" became an instant viral TikTok sound while Lipa's "Dance the Night" arguably became the soundtrack to the summer. Lipa's collaborator Mark Ronson (who also served as the film's executive music producer) was also in attendance at Friday night's event to honor Gerwig.

Earlier this year, Gerwig and her buzzy film broke box office records by becoming the highest grossing movie (it earned $1.4 billion globally) from a female director, per the Los Angeles Times.

