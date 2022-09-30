Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah spark dating rumours after they’re spotted kissing in NYC

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah are rumoured to be an item (PA/Getty)

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted ‘kissing’ in New York City.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old hitmaker and the comedian, 38, were seen having an intimate dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, on Wednesday night (September 28).

A source told the outlet: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

The eyewitness added that the pair “left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."

The photos captured Lipa and Noah sitting closely next to each other inside the restaurant before going for a post-dinner stroll afterwards.

The duo was also seen walking closely, talking and hugging, with the Daily Show host appearing to give Lipa a kiss on the cheek.

Dua Lipa has sparked dating rumours with Trevor Noah after they were spotted having dinner in NYC (PA)

The Don’t Start Now songstress looked chic for the outing in a black leather jacket with baggy blue jeans and leopard-print heels, while Noah looked stylish in a khaki-coloured cargo jacket and black T-shirt and jeans.

The Evening Standard has contacted Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah’s reps for comment.

Grammy winner Dua Lipa previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, fellow model Anwar Hadid, 23.

The two first split in December 2021, after more than two years of dating, before briefly rekindling their romance soon after and splitting for good shortly after.

Meanwhile, Noah was previously dating Minka Kelly, 42, until they split earlier this summer after two years of dating.

Us Weekly confirmed their split in May and a source at the time said they “have been broken up for a while” and insisted that “there is no ill will and everything is amicable between them”.

The Daily Show host, 38, split from Minka Kelly in May (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Noah is extremely private about his personal life, but spoke about his flirting style to People Now back in 2017.

He told them at the time: “When I meet a woman, I’m still the kid in high school — I’m still like, ‘Hi, my name is Trevor.' Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing.

“Jokes require context. Without context, you’re just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [Heaven] or some randomness, and if you mess it up, you look worse and it seems like an insult. No humour! Just say hello. That’s it!”