Dua Lipa Swapped Her Red Caped Gown for a Sheer Lace Dress at the 2024 BAFTAs After-Party

She attended the bash with her new boyfriend Callum Turner.

We all know Dua Lipa's style has range. But going from fashion superhero to villain in a single night? Well, that's just downright impressive.



On Sunday, the pop star started off her evening at the 2024 BAFTA Awards in a heroine-chic crimson gown with a dramatic matching cape by Valentino. She didn't walk, but rather floated down the red carpet in the dreamy dress, which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and her new purple-red hair.



Fast-forward to a few hours later, and Dua ditched her superhero style and went full-on fashion femme fatale in a sheer black lace dress (also from Valentino) at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film event at Annabel's nightclub in London. The floor-length dress featured a square neckline with tiny spaghetti-style straps, a feathered skirt, and a tie around the waist. She rounded out her look with a statement-making gold-and-diamond choker, diamond-clustered earrings, and a black leather clutch. However, her best accessory of all was her boyfriend Callum Turner, who was by her side the whole time at the party.

While the couple skipped walking the red carpet together, they did arrive to the bash holding hands, with Callum sweetly leading Dua into the venue.

Lipa and the British actor were first linked back in January 2024 after she joined him at the afterparty for the London premiere of his new film Masters of the Air. Later that month, the two seemingly hard-launched their relationship with a date at West Hollywood's Sushi Park, where Dua wore a pair of black mesh Mary Jane flats Alaïa, light-wash jeans, and a white tank top with black trim. The pair were photographed looking very much like a couple with their arms tightly wrapped around each other as they took a post-dinner walk.

