Dua Lipa Spills the Tea on PUMA Palermos and Living La Dolce Vita

Dua Lipa and PUMA are a match made in heaven, there's no doubt about it. Her effortless, cool-girl aesthetic is one that we've all tried to emulate at some point, and mixed with PUMA's sport-style heritage and vivacity, they're truly an unstoppable duo. It seems that they're both well aware of this fact, too, as they've once again teamed up to revive and reimagine another signature silhouette.

This time, the British songstress has taken over the Palermo silhouette, delving her toe into la Dolce Vita and thankfully, inviting us in to join her. "The great thing about the Palermo is its versatility," the artist tells Hypebae in an interview. "It's great for a classic street style look -- paired with denim and some oversized outerwear for a casual look while running errands."

When speaking about the appeal of the Italian lifestyle, she adds, "There is a playful chicness to Italian style and culture that has always resonated with me. They know how to have fun and indulge in life's pleasures, and they look good doing it." We can hardly disagree.

We caught up with Dua Lipa (yes, really!) to find out more about how the collaboration came about, what makes her life sweet and where her inimitable sense of style comes from. You're welcome.

Read on for the full interview and head to PUMA's website to purchase the new-and-improved Palermo.

You're once again joining forces with PUMA to celebrate an iconic silhouette. What can you tell us about how the relationship with the brand came about?

It felt natural to create a relationship with a brand that has a strong heritage like PUMA. The PUMA team and I both have a huge appreciation for vintage fashion and 90s iconography, and I've really loved drawing on these influences in some of the recent campaigns we've shot. Every day on set together feels like a true collaboration.

What is it about the Palermo silhouette that strikes a chord with you?

PUMA and Palermo's specifically have been a staple of streetwear for so long. When you see a Palermo trainer, you instantly know it's a PUMA shoe. This speaks to the strength of their identity. I've always appreciated their dedication to the legacy of the brand while continuing to bring fresh variations and colorways to their classic styles season after season.

Story continues

The essence of the campaign centers around the Dolce Vita -- given your recent collaborations -- what is it about Italian culture and style that resonates with you?

There is a playful chicness to Italian style and culture that has always resonated with me. They know how to have fun and indulge in life's pleasures, and they look good doing it.

What makes la dolce vita for you personally?

Food and friends are such a big factor in my personal ideal of the sweet life. As long as I'm surrounded by the people I love, eating great food and having a glass or two of wine, life is great.

How would you style the silhouette?

The great thing about the Palermo is its versatility. It's great for a classic streetstyle look - paired with denim and some oversized outerwear for a casual look while running errands. I've also worn them on nights out when my look is a little more daring, but I still want the comfort of running around town in trainers all night.

Where does your style inspiration come from? Who do you look to?

More so than any one person, I always come back to fashion from the 90s. From its street style to luxury runways, there is so much inspiration to pull from.

Finally, what's next for you and PUMA?

There's much more to come! I've felt so supported by the PUMA team over our years of working together, especially during the process of designing my own collection. I'm mainly just excited to continue to collaborate together and create moments that live on with the legacy of the brand.