Dua Lipa slams 'appalling' ad accusing her and Hadid sisters of anti-Semitism for supporting Palestinians

Dua Lipa is speaking out against an ad in The New York Times on Saturday, which slammed her, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid for supporting Palestinian rights amid violence in the Middle East.

"I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations," the pop star wrote on her Instagram Stories this Sunday.

After 11 days of fighting in Gaza, which left more than 140 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire on Friday. Lipa and the Hadid sisters have publicly shown support for Palestinians affected by the violence.

In response, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of the World Values Network took out a full-page ad in the Times to accuse the trio of "ignorance" and spreading "disgusting libel."

Lipa further responded to the ad in her Stories, writing, "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Right Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.

"I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose," she continued.

The British singer also said World Values Network was "shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

this full page ad published in the NYT today??? pic.twitter.com/NGtygtEinD — Matthew (@matthewduchesne) May 22, 2021

Lipa is currently dating Anwar Hadid, the Hadid sisters' younger brother. Models Gigi and Bella, whose father Mohamed Hadid is of Palestinian descent, have not publicly addressed the ad. However, Gigi did previously respond to commenters who accused her of anti-Semitism for supporting Palestinians.

"I condemn anti-Semitism," she wrote in response. "I do not wish any more deaths upon Israelis, just as I feel about Palestinians. What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians."

The post came after Gigi shared a statement on May 11 declaring that people can't advocate against other injustices while choosing "to ignore the Palestinian oppression."

Bella was even more vocal, sharing that post and multiple others advocating for Palestinian rights. She also attended a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City and posted photos and videos of the event.

"It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" the supermodel captioned. This weekend, Bella also shared on her Stories a tweet from Bernie Sanders condemning both "antisemitic attacks and a troubling rise in Islamophobia."

Lipa responded to Bella's message on her Stories, writing "YES @bellahadid the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people must come to an end. NO MORE!! This is a human rights issue!!!! WAKE UP PEOPLE"

Mark Ruffalo, Malala Yousafzai, Viola Davis, Lena Heady, and more public figures have also shown support for Palestinians, including those displaced in Sheikh Jarrah.

