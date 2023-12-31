Dua Lipa Shares Highlights from 'Deeply Meaningful' India Vacation: 'Beyond Lucky to End My Year Here'

The Grammy winner posed with an elephant and spent time with her siblings and parents during the trip

Dua Lipa/ Instagram Dua Lipa poses for a photo in India

Dua Lipa is reflecting on her experience getting to "explore, regroup, recharge and restart" in India.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Grammy winner filled fans in on her recent trip to the country in a candid Instagram post where she touched on the experience she had with her family — parents Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa, sister Rina Lipa and brother Gjin Lipa.

"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India," Lipa captioned a carousel of images, which opened with a photo of her sipping tea. "Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity."

Related: Dua Lipa Jokes Harry Houdini's Penchant for Getting Punched Must've Been His 'Kink'

"This experience has been deeply meaningful," she added. "I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! 💛!!!!"

Elsewhere within the post, Lipa shared images and clips of people dancing, a photo of herself smiling next to an elephant and additional footage of a tiger staring at her as it sat in the middle of a dirt road.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other images showed Lipa and her family sitting down together at a temple and the singer smiling as she was surrounded by stunning architecture. The pop star closed her post with a quick clip of herself riding horseback.

As Hindustan Times noted, Lipa and her family visited Humayun's Tomb and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi, and also spent some time in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Related: Dua Lipa Says Buying the Rights to Her Own Music 'Feels Really Good': 'Something I Always Wanted to Have'

Story continues

Dua Lipa/ Instagram Dua Lipa poses for a photo in India

Last month, Lipa spoke to Audacy's Check In podcast about how her latest track "Houdini" was inspired by "the fun parts" of being single. The musician has notably been romantically linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras since early 2023.

"You’re discovering yourself, you’re figuring out what you like, what you don’t like, what you deserve, what serves you and doesn’t in certain instances," said Lipa of how her past experiences being single influenced the song.

"You get to learn so much about yourself," she shared of being single elsewhere in the interview. "A lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else, but I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need, and who you are in the silence and who you are without someone. That’s the best bit, and then, of course, just enjoying your girl time or whatever it is."

Lipa is nominated for two awards at the upcoming 2024 Grammys: song of the year and best song written for visual media for the Barbie soundtrack's "Dance the Night" track.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.