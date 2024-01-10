Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers Get Matching Star Tattoos While Drinking Shots on “Late Night”: 'Bonded for Life'

The two got inked by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang in front of Meyers' studio audience

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Dua Lipa gets tattoo with Seth Meyers

Dua Lipa just added another tattoo to her collection — and Seth Meyers joined her!

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the "Dance the Night" singer and the host both got cheeky new ink by celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy.

While sharing a few shots together in front of Meyers' studio audience, Lipa and Meyers agreed to get matching tattoos after they had originally planned to do it the last time Lipa was on the show. Meyers, who has never gotten a tattoo before, was thrown for a loop, though, when Lipa changed up the game.

Related: Rita Ora Reveals Latest Tattoos in Her New Year's Photo Dump — See the Pics!

The two set out to get matching dots, but Lipa said they should get stars instead. "Are you pulling a fast one on me?" Meyers jokingly asks before taking another shot.

Lipa sits down for Bang Bang first, telling Meyers, "We’re gonna be, like, bonded for life." She gets her tattoo on her foot, before it becomes Meyers' turn. Bang Bang offers to let Lipa tattoo the host, but he's not down for it (despite the audience's cheers), and Meyers tells the artist he wants it on his leg — somewhere he'll forget about.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Dua Lipa gets tattoo with Seth Meyers

Related: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Consider Getting Matching Tattoos After Admitting They’ve Never Gotten One

Meyers makes it through the tattoo (not without yet another shot) and another joke to Bang Bang about the pain, but in the end, the two come out with their matching tats.



Lipa, 28, already has a small collection of tattoos on her body, including a palm tree on the back of her arm, the word "angel" on her shoulder and a "245" on her left arm to symbolize the number of shows on her 2018 tour.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Dua Lipa gets tattoo with Seth Meyers

Meyers, 50, on the other hand, has quite a bit less ink than the Grammy-winning artist. He did, however, find himself the proud owner of a face full of Sharpie tattoos in 2022, when he went day drinking with Post Malone for a segment of his show.

Story continues

After drinking far too many concoctions, the "Circles" singer took a marker to Meyers' face to draw several tattoos he'd requested, including the Pittsburgh Steelers logo, the Flash logo and his Italian Greyhound Frisbee.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lipa and Meyers were in good hands with Bang Bang, who is one of the most well-known celebrity tattoo artists. He's tattooed the likes of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, LeBron James, Cara Delevingne, Adele and many more. The New York-based artist, who pioneered the revolutionary rewritable Magic Ink (launching Jan. 17), is also responsible for Selena Gomez's gorgeous dripping rose on the back of her neck that she got a few years ago.

"Watercolor on @selenagomez," he captioned the photo on Instagram in December 2021. "Thank you for always being wonderful🖤." He shared a far-away look at the star's new ink days prior that sent fans into a tizzy before giving them the closeup they all wanted. His work was a beautiful pink flower with black ink cascading from the bottom.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Dua Lipa gets tattoo with Seth Meyers

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.