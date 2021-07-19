Dua Lipa, Sam Mendes and Grayson Perry among South Bank Sky Arts Awards winners

Pop star Dua Lipa, director Sir Sam Mendes and artist Grayson Perry were among the winners at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

The in-person ceremony took place on Monday at the Savoy Hotel in central London.

The awards, which are in their 25th year, celebrate achievements across the arts in categories including music, theatre, art, literature, comedy and opera.

Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Lipa took home the pop award for her chart-topping album Future Nostalgia, which was a “sensationally popular album which received critical acclaim across the board”, the awards organisers said in a statement.

Sir Sam won the individual award for innovation in the arts during the pandemic for his work on a fund to help workers in the theatre industry.

Perry was handed the outstanding achievement award.

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You was named the winner in the TV drama category, while Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell won the literature prize.

Rocks, which follows the story of a girl who is abandoned by her mother in east London, won the film prize.

The awards were presented by broadcaster Melvyn Bragg.

Melvyn Bragg (Ian West/PA)

He said: “The arts have kept up their reputation for excellence in difficult circumstances.

“Without question they are world-class, as these awards show.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “We’re excited to be carefully inviting Britain’s best and brightest arts practitioners back to the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in its 25th year.

“Despite the ravages of the pandemic, great art continues to thrive against all odds and, more than ever, we want to celebrate all the joy the creative industries bring.”

– The ceremony will air on Sky Arts at 9pm on Thursday.