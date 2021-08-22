Dua Lipa Rang In Her 26th Birthday Wearing a Sheer Bra and a Crystal-Studded Pantsuit

Leos, they're loud, confident, and have a flair for the dramatic — much like Dua Lipa's birthday look. On Sunday, the pop star served big Leo energy while celebrating her 26th birthday in what might be her most over-the-top outfit yet.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Dua exposed her sheer lace bra underneath a polka dot blazer covered in rainbow rhinestones, which she paired with matching pants and a heart-shaped belt. A fuzzy hat, a swipe of lilac eyeshadow, and layers of necklaces provided the finishing touches to her look.

"i'm a leo - can't u tell 🎂🎈🍰🎀🐇," Dua captioned the carousel of images — including several mirror selfies and a snapshot of her outfit in its full glory as she posed with a bundle of pink balloons.

Dua's boyfriend, Anwar Hadid (Bella and Gigi's little brother), wished her a happy birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday girl of my dreams," he wrote alongside a photo of the singer wearing a single-buttoned crochet cardigan. "Love u forever and always."

Gigi also gave her future sister-in-law a birthday shoutout on her Instagram Stories.

Happy birthday, Dua! It looks like 26 is already off to an amazing start.