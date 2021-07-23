Dua Lipa Paired A Neon Suit With This Season’s Hottest Swim Trend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Dua Lipa attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Who says you have to be any wear near a body of water to wear a bikini top?

On Friday, Dua Lipa shared her latest night-out look on Instagram, including a neon orange suit by David Koma London, paired with a black bikini top, featuring silver gemstone flowers.

The “Love Again” singer took a cue from one of summer’s biggest swimwear trends: the floss string bikini. As its name suggests, the top features thin ties that wrap around the midriff in a crisscross pattern. Judging by the trends shown during this year’s Miami Swim Week and worn by celebs like Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner, flossy separates are a post-quarantine must-have.

Over the past year, the British-Albanian performer has championed many Y2K trends, including creative variations of the going-out top, donning halter, backless numbers and blinged out camisoles à la 2000s-era Paris Hilton.

But let’s not forget that summer is almost halfway through, and sharp tailoring is also upon us. As the American workforce returns to IRL offices, the fashion suit is primed to become one of the season’s must-haves. During Paris couture week, street style photographers captured a blazer-heavy vibe, with influencers and celebs pairing structured blazers with tulle skirts, combat boots, and ditching their undershirt for a naked-like look.

You can recreate the unusual swimwear and workwear combo for your next night out with some of the options below.





