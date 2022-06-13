Dua Lipa Paired a Holographic Micro Mini Skort With a Major Dadcore Essential

Averi Baudler
·1 min read
Forget sky-high stilettos — Dua Lipa's latest look was all about the fashion versatility of your dad's favorite footwear. In the thick of the European leg of her Future Nostalgia world tour, the pop star made a quick stop in Bratislava to headline the Lovestream Festival where she proved once and for all that style and comfort can, in fact, be synonymous.

On Sunday, Dua shared a series of action shots from her Slovakia set with a sprinkling of OOTD close-ups. In the post, the singer was pictured posing in a holographic two-piece set and lounging on a navy blue velvet couch before hitting the stage. While the set's top was embellished with dozens of silver rings on its hem and chest-crossing straps, the matching itty-bitty mini skort instead featured a simple wrap-style design secured with a buckle on the hip.

Always one to keep us on our toes, Dua switched up her performance shoe choice by accessorizing the shiny silver look with a pair of chunky metallic dad sneakers and tall white crew socks. The singer finished the ensemble with white fishnet tights, soft romantic waves, and a black smokey glam look with a mauve lip.

This wasn't the only flashy festival outfit Dua sported over the weekend. On Friday, the photo dump fanatic posted even more head-turning pics before headlining the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona. She wore purple from head to toe for the occasion, opting for a lilac-hued eyeshadow look paired with a bedazzled corset and minidress hybrid, a matching jeweled choker, fishnet tights, and metallic pointed-toe boots.

