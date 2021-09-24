Dua Lipa Makes Her Runway Debut at Versace

Naomi Campbell and Lourdes Leon also modeled the party-ready Spring 2022 collection.

Donatella Versace loves to make a statement on the runway. In season's past, the designer has called on old and famously beautiful friends of the Italian fashion house — like Jennifer Lopez and the O.G '90s supermodels — to walk alongside the leggy, in-demand models du jour during her Milan Fashion Week show. For Spring 2022, she recruited current face of the brand Dua Lipa to be both the buzz-generating opener and closer of her show.

The choice to have Lipa take part in Versace's latest warm-weather offering doesn't come as a surprise, given the singer stars in its Fall 2021 campaign. (Plus, she made some pretty big waves in the house's twinkling crystal mesh gown at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.) Still, this marks her runway debut, which, fittingly, was to the tune of her single "Physical." Lipa kicked off the show in a sliced cutout blazer and skirt, with bold lime green eyeshadow and stick-straight, butt-grazing locks; she came back to close it all up in a fluorescent pink chainmail two-piece that's sure to become the ultimate Gen-Z party pleaser.

The first series of Spring 2022 looks felt like grown-up Versace — the kind of smart, structured pieces that could be worn in a business setting that doesn't mind super-short dresses or high slits. Yellow silk scarves with baroque motifs followed the somewhat serious suiting and opened the stage for more patterns and colors. There were more youthful options, like preppy varsity jackets, as well as glossy leather pieces, neon latex and, of course, body-clinging dresses in tropical prints.

Lipa wasn't the only big name to walk the Versace runway. Naomi Campbell turned up in a striking hot pink suit over an orange crop top. Lourdes Leon appeared, too, as did Gigi Hadid, Precious Lee, Anok Yai and Emily Ratajkowski, in their own bold, primed-for-going-out looks..

By the end of the show, one thing was clear: Versace is ready to party. Watch the full collection debut, below.

