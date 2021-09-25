Dua Lipa Made Her Runway Debut in a Power Suit with Ab-Baring Cutouts

Dua Lipa didn't just walk her very first runway during Milan Fashion Week, she opened it. On Friday, the pop star made her catwalk debut at Versace, and fit right in while strutting out to songs from her own album alongside seasoned supermodels Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Irina Shayk.

For her opening look, Dua was dressed in a sexy skirt suit comprised of a black jacket with an ab-revealing cutout on the side and a matching skirt that featured a slit held together by oversized safety pins. She accessorized with a pair of square-toed platform sandals, mismatched earrings, and a generous swipe of bright green eye shadow.

Dua Lipa

Closing out the show, Lipa stepped out onto the runway for a second time, wearing an iridescent pink crop top and high-slit skirt (similar to her Grammys' dress).

Dua Lipa

Following her epic runway moment(s), Dua took to Instagram to reflect on the experience. "Such an honour to open and close the @versace show tonight in Milan🫀 a surreal moment I'll never EVER forget!!" she captioned a slideshow of photos and videos from the show. "@donatella_versace you know i'll be your Versace girl forever 🔐 #versacefw21 - thank you to the whole team who made tonight possible I am in awe of you and your teams."

The next day, Dua was still levitating from the night before and posed in front of a billboard of herself for Versace's latest ad campaign. Dressed in coordinating pants, a button-down, and sweater vest — all covered the brand's logo — Lipa captioned her post: "I like big billboards and I cannot lie."