Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi are among the UK talent announced as part of star-studded lineups for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.
The annual festive tour will take place from late November through December and hit 11 US cities including New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles.
The trio will be joined on the bill by US music heavyweights including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, and the Backstreet Boys.
It wouldn't even take "One Kiss" to get me to see my bestie @DuaLipa at Jingle Ball!!! ❤️🎄 #iHeartJingleBall #Z100JingleBall
More ticket info: https://t.co/RNPOKymCIW pic.twitter.com/rOyc9ExNx5
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 30, 2022
Other performers rotating through the bill at the concerts this year include The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Anitta, Khalid, and Tate McRae.
“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia.
“We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year.
It's the most wonderful time of the year… Jingle Ball is BACK!!! 🎄❤️ #iHeartJingleBall #Z100JingleBall
More ticket info: https://t.co/RNPOKyEdAu pic.twitter.com/IQEzz8HvF3
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 30, 2022
“This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage.
“We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”