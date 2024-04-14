Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'

NBC has booked Dua Lipa to host "SNL" on May 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

April 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live.

"DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!" the show's X social media feed said Sunday.

Lipa, 28, released the single "Illusion," as well as an accompanying music video, on Friday.

The song will be from her next album, Radical Optimism, which is set for release on May 3.

It is a follow-up to Lipa's Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.