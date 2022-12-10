Dua Lipa is giving Morticia Addams in slinky, floor-length cutout dress

Whether we realised it or not, 2022 was the year of the goth. Just think of it: we had the pop punk renaissance running high, Megan Fox giving us a selection of vampy looks (including a seriously out-of-this-world black fishnet dress) and even the return of the emo fringe. Then spooky Netflix mega-hit Wednesday hit our screens and it felt like there was no going back: goth was officially good.

So far this month, we've already seen Kendall Jenner ditch the girl next door look for Wednesday Addams cosplay and now it looks like Dua Lipa is taking a leaf out of her spell book (kinda). Last night, Ms Dua rocked up at the iHeartRADIO Jingle Ball in New York City wearing a look that tbh was kind of giving Morticia Addams energy.

In case you need an Addams family refresher, Morticia is Wednesday's mum in the Netflix series and is known for her floor-length slinky black outfits and super-long, loose, dark hair. She also happens to be played by stunning af Welsh icon Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Now, Dua seems to be picking on this dark, vampy, goth-glam energy with her Jingle Ball outfit. Featuring her hair loose and long with Jessica Rabbit waves, she rocked some smoky eyeshadow and a floor-length ruffled maxi dress in black (ofc). The interesting bits? A subtle cutout at her sternum, as well as an off-the-shoulder strappy detail and some dazzling jewelled embellishment.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

With the slinky cut, smoky makeup and dark colours, it's a big win for all the hot goths out there.

You Might Also Like