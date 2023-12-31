Dua Lipa Is Giving 'Eat Pray Love' Vibes With a Magical Trip to India

Elizabeth Gilbert, is that you?

Dua Lipa Instagram

After conducting a full-fledged investigation this summer, our findings indicated that Dua Lipa is almost always on vacation.

From twirling in gardens and attending Porsche races in Cannes to snapping balcony pics in Paris, Copenhagen, Barcelona, and Paris again, Dua spent the majority of 2023 trotting the globe, and she's closing out the year with one last trip that appears to be her best one yet.



On New Year's Eve, the pop star shared a new photo dump from her magical vacation in India on Instagram, and based on the snaps alone, it's clear that Dua is firmly in her 'Eat Pray Love' era. In the first slide, the singer looked sun-kissed and relaxed while sipping from a ceramic mug outside and wearing a yellow-and-red Kurti top. She had on minimal makeup and wore her fiery red hair down in loose waves down her back.

Other photos in the carousel showed Dua posing with an elephant, horseback riding in the countryside, and dining al-fresco on the hood of a Jeep. But amongst all the adventure, the "Dance the Night Away" singer still made time to get all dressed up in outfits that Elizabeth Gilbert could never, wearing a white lace top that showed off her bellybutton ring with jeans on one occasion, and a low-rise white skirt and a matching ruched top for separate outing.



Dua Lipa Instagram

"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India," she captioned her post. "Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!"

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.