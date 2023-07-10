Dua Lipa Frees the Nipple in a Sheer Chainmail Dress and White Thong at the 'Barbie' Premiere

Dua Lipa brought the sparkle and then some to the L.A. premiere of Barbie last night in a custom silver Bottega Veneta chainmail dress with only a white thong visible underneath. Like Florence Pugh last week, the singer freed the nipple, choosing not to wear a bra or pasties with the look. The fishnet-like dress is a nod to Lipa’s nautical role in the film; she is playing Mermaid Barbie.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

The singer also contributes to the soundtrack. Mark Ronson revealed that he got Lipa to be involved in the film’s music by just DMing her on Instagram. On May 26, he wrote, “it started with a DM (swipe)... So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today. Produced with my brothers in song, @wyattish and @picardbrothers and written with @carolineailin 💗@barbiethemovie.” Ronson included the DM he wrote to Lipa in the second slide of his post. He reached out to her on March 31, 2022.

Lipa hasn’t said much about her Barbie role yet, as much of the film’s details have been kept under wraps. But she did reflect a little on her excitement about being on the movie’s soundtrack when her track for the film, “Dance the Night,” was released in May.

“DANCE THE NIGHT written for @barbiethemovie OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!!” she teased. “Watch the full video on youtube and you can listen / stream the song on all streaming platforms 🎧I wrote this song with my friends @iammarkronson @wyattish @carolineailin and we hope you LOVE IT! Barbie out in cinema’s July 21st!!!! 💕🪩”

