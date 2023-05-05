Dua Lipa and Donatella Co-Designed Versace's "La Vacanza" Collection

Versace just announced that Dua Lipa joined Donatella in designing the brand's forthcoming high-summer womenswear collection, dubbed "La Vacanza." The co-designed collection will result in a runway show, set to take place in Cannes during the renowned film festival.

"I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process," explains Donatella Versace in a press release. "Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes," she continued.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women's 'La Vacanza' collection for Versace with Donatella," adds Lipa. "She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I'm so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.

The Versace "La Vacanza" fashion show will take place on May 23 in Cannes, France and will be available for purchase in-store and online following the show.

