Dua Lipa Declares She's 'Done Training' Romantic Partners as She Teases New Single at 2024 Grammys

The pop superstar opened up about the inspiration for her forthcoming single "Training Day" on 'E! Live From the Red Carpet' ahead of the award show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Dua Lipa at the 2024 Grammys

Dua Lipa is ready to "Love Again" — but only if her romantic partner is as mature as she is.

Ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the pop superstar, 28, teased her upcoming song "Training Season" on the red carpet pre-show, E! Live From the Red Carpet.

While speaking with host Laverne Cox, the "Levitating" singer — whose song "Dance the Night" from the film Barbie is nominated for two awards — opened up about the inspiration behind her highly anticipated new single, which is due out Feb. 15.

Cox, 51, first mentioned the forthcoming track to the hitmaker by referring to teasers she's posted on social media in which fans can hear a snippet of the song's empowering lyrics. "In the tease, you're talking about like, 'I need a man who takes control. I need him to be strong. I don't want to teach him anything,'" she said. "Girl, I feel you!"

Lester Cohen/Getty Dua Lipa at the 2024 Grammys

Lipa, who wore a custom silver Courrèges dress to the award show, replied confidently, "They gotta come correct!"

The host then asked, "Is 'Training Season' about a man coming correct, or whoever you did date?"

"It's about training season being over," the British artist explained. "I'm, like, done training someone up."

Lipa also confirmed that a full-length album is set to follow "Training Day," saying, "It's coming. It's coming soon."

The "Levitating" singer announced "Training Day" on Jan. 25, revealing that the track is due out Feb. 15 by sharing its artwork on social media. In the image, the songstress hangs from a metal bar while dressed in a black leotard, tights, white socks and Mary Janes with her auburn hair flowing freely.

Since announcing the release, she's shared a snippet of song, as well, by posting both a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the single artwork photo shoot and another of her and her dancers practicing choreography.

In the snippet, Lipa sings about the maturity that she's looking for in a romantic partner: "Who understands I / Need someone to hold me close? / Deeper than I've never known / Whose love feels like a rodeo / Knows just how to take control / When I'm vulnerable / He's straight talking to my soul / Conversation overload / Got me feeling vertigo (Vertigo) / Are you somebody who can go there? / 'Cause I don't wanna have to show ya."

"Training Day" will be the second single to drop from the pop star's forthcoming third studio album. The lead single, "Houdini," arrived in November 2023.



While the "New Rules" artist is already looking forward to her next album era, at the 2024 Grammys she's being recognized for her hit single "Dance the Night" off Barbie: The Album. The song, which plays during a pivotal dance scene in the hit comedy, is up for song of the year and best song written for visual media.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin Lipa at the 2024 Grammys

Lipa is also among the A-list slate of performers at the Grammys.



While appearing on E! Live From the Red Carpet, the Future Nostalgia artist also spoke about the process behind writing her two-time Grammy nominated song "Dance the Night" with Caroline Ailin, Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson for the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster Barbie.

Although the hitmaker said that writing music for a film didn't necessarily inspire her forthcoming LP, she admitted to thoroughly enjoying the experience. "It was such a different experience, I learned so much from it as a whole," Lipa shared. "I think going in and analyzing a different story and ... writing for an assignment was a very different than writing from things that I know and things that I have. I loved it, I loved it. It's much easier I think sometimes having an assignment and then you can sit in and build from there.

She added, "It was just fun. It was fun because I got to do it with my friends, it was fun because I got to do it for a film that I really love because I got to work with Greta [Gerwig]."

During the official Grammys pre-show, the star — who brought her father Dukagjin Lipa as her date to the event — also spoke about the disco-pop track, as well as how many women are nominated at this year's award show. She said, "It feels amazing. I mean, you know, women have been getting recognition for a long time, but especially this year, there's just so many amazing female albums that have just been nominated. So I'm excited."



