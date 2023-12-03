Dua Lipa Channels Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" in Silver Metallic Dress for "Barbie" Screenplay Party

Dua Lipa has been delivering back-to-back sizzling style moments, and she stunned yet again at the Faber & Faber Barbie screenplay book party .

Eric Charbonneau

In what feels like an ode to Beyoncé’s Renaissance , the “Dance the Night” singer dazzled in a silver metallic shift dress with ruching on the side. She kept the glimmer and shine going with dangly silver earrings and brought some warmth to the look in the form of transparent black tights and black pointed-toe, knee-high heeled boots. Lipa’s deep red hair has been proving to be the perfect accessory to each of her head-turning outfits—here she wore her fiery locks down in soft waves. For glam, she accented her frock with a shimmery smokey eye, rosy cheeks, and a brown red lip.

Eric Charbonneau

Lipa posed for photos with Billie Eilish , who also appears on the movie’s soundtrack with her ballad “What Was I Made For?” Eilish dressed down in a cool Y2K street style look composed of baggy dark wash jeans, a white Barbie graphic tee, and dark green sneakers that featured a brown gum sole. She accessorized with a black silver-buckled belt, sparkling silver cat-eye sunglasses, and a pink beanie that featured a green, yellow, and red star. Later in the night, she bundled up in a pink Carhartt coat.

Raymond Hall

Lipa made the New York City streets her runway on Tuesday when she stunned in a glamorous getup composed of a black see-through flapper-inspired dress , a gigantic black fur coat by Entire Studios, black leather pointed-toe knee-high boots, and a matching clutch.

