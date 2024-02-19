Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Hold Hands as They Attend 2024 BAFTAs Afterparty Together Amid Romance

The couple stepped out together at Annabel's nightclub in London on Sunday

Joshosuna / Shutterstock / SplashNews Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had a cute date night following the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

On Sunday, Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, held hands as they arrived at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film party at Annabel's nightclub in London.

The "Houdini" musician dressed in a black Valentino gown for the party, which also featured guests including Emily Blunt, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Idris Elba, Claire Foy and Rosamund Pike.

Lipa teamed her glam look with a glittering statement necklace, while Turner looked dapper in a black suit and tie and white shirt.

Earlier, the duo had appeared separately on the red carpet at the awards at the Royal Festival Hall, with Lipa wearing a dramatic caped red Valentino gown.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images The duo held hands as they attended a BAFTAs afterparty on Sunday

Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January after she joined him at the afterparty for the London premiere of Masters of the Air, in which he plays Major John "Bucky" Egan.

They've since been pictured packing on the PDA on multiple occasions, including being photographed smiling, kissing and strolling with their arms around one another in Beverly Hills at the end of January.

The pair's latest outing comes after Lipa dropped the music video for her new song "Training Season" — that was inspired by bad dates — last week.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the 2024 BAFTAs

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," Lipa said of the track in a release.

"The next morning, I arrived to the studio to [songwriters] Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," she added.



