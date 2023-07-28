Dua Lipa Calls This Jennifer Aniston-Used Lip Mask a “Must Have” for “Hydrated, Plump Lips”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers in their 60s say it made lines disappear.

I recently realized that Dua Lipa is a Renaissance woman. This last year has been endless confirmation of that. She (obviously) has her music career, she was a mermaid in the Barbie movie, designed a collection with Versace, has a podcast, and a newsletter. I don’t know how she finds the time, but I’m glad she does because, in a recent summer dispatch from Service95 (her newsletter), she shared her five “must-have summer products.” Included in the list is the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask, which was also used on Jennifer Aniston.

In 2021 the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask was spotted in Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram story while on the set of The Morning Show. Aniston was merely the latest in a string of celebrity fans that now includes Dua Lipa who likes it for achieving “super-hydrated, plump lips.”

According to the brand, Japanese peach extract and orange peel soothe irritation and help with healing. Japanese Camellia oil is packed with omega fatty acids which provide and lock in moisture. Lastly, there is squalane, a long-lasting and intensely hydrating ingredient.

Besides its growing celebrity fanbase, the Kissu Lip Mask also has 700-plus absolutely beaming five-star reviews. After two weeks one shopper said the difference in their lips is “night and day.” “I really was starting to panic over small lines around my lips,” after using this, “the lines are gone [and] my lips are soft and supple.”

A shopper in their late 60s who has “tried them all,” said, “there is nothing else like [Kissup Lip Mask].” “My deep pink [lip] color of my youth has now returned… Am I aging backward?!” they concluded.

At $29, it’s a little expensive — but on par with the average price of most lip masks on the market. Plus, shoppers say that you just need to use the tiniest bit so the little jar will last you a while.

Head to Tatcha to shop the Dua Lipa- and Jennifer Aniston-used Kissu Lip Mask. Your plump, soft pout will thank you.



