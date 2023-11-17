Dua Lipa Broke a Major Fashion Rule With Her Corseted Vivienne Westwood Dress

But rules are made to be broken.

LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

According to someone, somewhere, people with red hair are supposed to be careful about wearing the color red — and while nobody is quite sure exactly where that myth came from, celebrities like Dua Lipa are proving that fashion and beauty rules are made to be broken.

Last night, the superstar was double booked in the City of Angels, making an appearance at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event and the GQ Men of the Year party at the famed Bar Marmont. Of course, that called for a wardrobe change, but her sleek and sexy Vivienne Westwood gown, which she wore to the Variety ceremony, was as red as her new-ish hair, but like we said, when you look this good, the rules don't apply.

Jon Kopaloff/Variety via Getty Images

Lipa's dress featured Westwood's signature corseted silhouette and included a soft bow at the neckline and a floor-skimming hem. She paired with a globe logo clutch that shimmered with rhinestone embellishment and wore her red hair straight and parted down the middle. The "Houdini" singer is a huge Westwood stan, wearing the famed label back at the Brit Awards in 2021.

"I'm just really happy and ready to start this next chapter," Lipa said of her new music.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the GQ party, Lipa swapped her monochrome red dress-red hair combo for an all-black outfit that came straight off the Gucci runway. The oversized black leather jacket was part of creative director Sabato De Sarno's debut collection and Lipa paired it with a long black slip dress, over-the-top gold choker necklace with the chunkiest links. She finished that look with a pinky ring, pointy shoes, and a chain-strap patent leather bag with gold embellishment.



Read the original article on InStyle.