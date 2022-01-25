Dua Lipa is bringing back these Noughties boots and we’re here for it

Photo credit: Dua Lipa Instagram

Another day, another eye catching outfit from Ms. Dua Lipa. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to upload her latest get-up and looked the epitome of cool.

Currently rehearsing for her upcoming Future Nostalgic tour which kicks off next month, the Levitating singer opted for a cobalt blue puffer coat, white wide leg jeans and Moon Boots in scarlett which are technically a snow boot.

Not a single snowflake could be seen but ya know, fashion.



An avid fan of the brand, cast your mind back to icy December and you may remember Dua wore a Hello Kitty version with just a bikini for a gals trip to the Cotswolds but she’s not the first celeb to don a pair of the insulated boots.

A design from yesteryear, Moon Boots were first designed as apres-ski wear but became popular after Apollo 11’s landing on the moon (yeahhh, don’t ask us why) and once again in the early 2000s when the likes of Victoria Beckham, Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton stepped out in them.

Photo credit: John Sciulli - Getty Images

It’s hardly surprising Dua has brought back this Noughties trend though is it - she lurveees Y2K fashion after all.

Moon Boots are a bit of an investment, starting from £95 to around £150 depending if you want short or long but they are the crème de la crème of cold weather footwear whether you’re plodding round the city, country or a lush alpine resort.

