Dua Lipa Braved a Blizzard in the Coziest Coat and Statement Eyewear

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

While the rest of New York was waiting out the first Nor'Easter of 2022 hunkered down at home, Dua Lipa decided to put on an photoshoot outside. On Saturday, as the snow began to come down at a rapid rate, the pop star stepped out to show that even in a blizzard, she still can put on a sidewalk rooftop fashion show.

On Instagram, Dua shared photos of herself wearing the most chaotic snow day 'fit while posing on what appears to be a Manhattan rooftop. Dressed in a black leather trench coat that is at least two sizes too big (albeit super cozy), Dua paired the jacket with baggy pants and a turtleneck underneath. A pair of huge, shield sunglasses with rose-colored lenses protected her eyes from the falling snowflakes, while a monogrammed Gucci headscarf proved to be a chic alternative to the standard beanie.

Though Dua didn't have on gloves, she did put on a pair of snow boots — well, at least her version. In the fourth slide of her post, the singer-songwriter gave a close-up look at her black Balenciaga x Vibram heeled five-toe booties.

"everything is totally fine," she captioned her latest photo dump.

Dua started off the new year in far less clothing. Earlier this month, she wore a shimmering, shredded backless minidress that showed off swathes of her bare skin, and a few days later, she slipped on a bodycon dress with so many cutouts, we lost count. The slashes started on her chest and continued all down her torso ending with two ovary cutouts, and she paired the garment with a silver sequined handbag and disheveled beach waves.

