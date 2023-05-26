Dua Lipa’s New Barbie Song Is Fit For A Disco Dance Party

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

This Barbie is ready to party. Dua Lipa released 'Dance the Night,' a new original song and lead single for the Barbie movie, and it's a sparkling disco track that lives up to its title. If you're a fan of her album Future Nostalgia (who wasn't?), this will be right up your alley. You've probably already heard snippets of the song already from the trailers.

Lipa, who enchanted us with her dance-worthy 2020 album, is a perfect musical match for Barbie. The singer told Dazed that director Greta Gerwig said 'that the whole film was inspired by disco. There’s a lot of very glittery and pop moments in it.' Just like Lipa's signature sound.

In addition to providing music for the summer blockbuster, Lipa also appears in the film as Mermaid Barbie. She admits that Gerwig's involvement is what drew her to the project. The director's 'films never really feel like the male gaze. They have very interesting female protagonists,' Lipa told Dazed.

And while the exact plot of Barbie remains secret—even its star, Margot Robbie, is only sharing minor details—Lipa briefly weighed in on what to expect from the film.

'Barbie, the doll, has this idea of what perfection should be,' she told the magazine. 'The film–and there’s a lot of diversity in the cast–is touching exactly on the buttons that maybe it presses, and shows a different story.'

Many more tunes for Barbie are also on the way. Barbie the Album is dropping in July 21, the same day as the film, featuring original songs from artists like Nicki Minaj, Ava Max, Charli Xcx, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Pinkpantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi. And yes, that seems to mean Ryan Gosling is releasing his own Barbie song, too.

Before we can dive into the album, take a listen to 'Dance the Night' and read the full lyrics below:

Baby you can

Find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up

Don’t you wanna just

Come along for the ride



Oh my outfit so tight

You can see my heart beat tonight

I can take the heat

Baby best believe

That’s the moment I shine



Cuz every romance

Shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn



When the nights here

I don’t do tears

Baby no chance



I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place



Lately I’ve been

Moving close to the edge

Still be looking my best

I stay on the beat

You can count on me

I ain’t missing no steps



Cuz every romance

Shakes and it bends

Don’t give a damn



When the nights here

I don’t do tears

Baby no chance



I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place



When my heart breaks

You’ll never see it, never see it

When my world shakes

I feel alive, I feel alive

I don’t play safe

Don’t you know about me



I could dance, I could dance, I could dance



Even when the tears are flowing

They’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place

Even when the tears are flowing

They’re diamonds on my face

I’ll still keep the party going not one hair out of place



Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

My heart could be burning but you won’t see it on my face

Watch me, dance

Dance the night away

I’ll still keep the party running not one hair out of place



When my heart breaks

You’ll never see it, never see it

When my world shakes

I feel alive, I feel alive

I don’t play safe

Don’t you know about me



I could dance, I could dance, I could dance



Dance the night

