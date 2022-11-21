Dua Lipa and Balenciaga Are a Match Made in Couture Heaven

Dua Lipa recently attended the Disney+ event for Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium in California, wearing an outfit made up entirely of Balenciaga couture.

Recreating Nicole Kidman's iconic look (number 56, to be exact) from the brand's 51st Couture Collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week, Lipa wore a black version of Kidman's asymmetric draped maxi dress, reimagined in black silk taffeta. Paired with the Knife Pantalegging in black jersey and this season's must-have accessory: black Opera gloves, the singer looked incredibly chic in her all black ensemble.

The star walked in Balenciaga's initial showcase, appearing alongside Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Christine Quinn and Bella Hadid. Lipa was seen wearing look number 53, sporting an asymmetric yellow dress paired with opera gloves and a sleek updo.

The singer and podcast host has been known for her influential outfits and makeup looks, recently giving "festival eyeshadow" the seasonal seal of approval.

