Dua Lipa reveals she slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid first ignited dating rumours over summer '19 when they were spotted kissing and looking all kinds of cosy at the BST festival in Hyde Park. Just a few months later, in true celebrity why-hang-about style, it was reported they had moved in together.

They made their first official red carpet debut as an item at the American Music Awards on 24 November. While some couples might be coy about their first carpet experience in front of so many eyes, these two happily shared a passionate kiss for the cameras.

In between all the PDA-ing, they've been doing lots of other cute couple stuff too - check out the complete rundown of their relationship so far right here, starting with the most recent update.

12 May 2020: Dua Lipa reveals it was her that initiated the romance with Anwar Hadid, after she slid into his DMs. When the What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host asked if Dua had ever privately messaged a celebrity on INstagram, she replied," I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend; my current boyfriend. I definitely did that."

When asked if that was how it all started, Dua continued, 'No, we met at a BBQ. But then it carried on into the DMs."









A modern day love story.



And here's the rest of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship timeline...

Early June 2019: Dua splits from long-time boyfriend, model Isaac Crew. The pair first started dating in 2013 and were together until early 2017 when they split for the first time before getting back together in January 2018. Anwar's last relationship was with actress Nicola Peltz. It's thought the pair split right around the time the model was pictured kissing Kendall Jenner.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Late June 2019: According to TMZ, Gigi and Bella Hadid's little brother was the one to reach out to Dua, who is friends with Gigi, after he discovered she'd split from Isaac.

6 July: They're pictured together for the first time at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park. The pair look happy and relaxed together as they kissed and cuddled (and sometimes watched the performances).

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/Getty

22 August 2019: Anwar joined Dua and her pals at her 24th birthday celebrations at celeb haunt Nobu in Malibu.

23 August 2019: The pair are seen getting their smooch on during a surfing date in Malibu - wet suits and all.

Photo credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

1 September 2019: According to The Sun, the model and singer decide to move in together into an apartment in New York. "Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place," a source told the publication. "She’s always at his when she’s in LA and he stays with her in London so this felt like the natural step."

7 October 2019: After Dua and Anwar both dye their hair blonde, they now get super cute matching manicures.

3 November 2019: Anwar joined his girlfriend at the MTV EMA awards in Seville, where she opened the show with single 'Don't Stop Now'.

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/Getty

25 November 2019: They make their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards and can't stop kissing and cuddling in front of the cameras. Shawn and Camila, who?

December 31 2019: Dua and Anwar flew to Miami to ring in their first New Year's Eve together as a couple. The singer uploaded a series of snaps from the night, including a sweet photo of them cuddling up for the camera and another of them sharing a kiss. The pair rented out a huge luxury villa with a big group of friends before partying the night away.

January 26, 2020: Dua Lipa took boyfriend Anwar Hadid to the Grammy Awards 2020 as her plus one and the pair looked super cute as they posed for pictures on the red carpet together.

The duo also shared a very sweet moment while watching the show together. Rather than paying attention to what was happening on stage (we don't blame them, the Grammy Awards are outrageously long), the 'One Kiss' singer filmed herself planting a kiss on his cheek instead.

Check out the moment right here:

Photo credit: Instagram

March 10, 2020: They've been keeping a low profile since awards season, but Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were snapped in London on Tuesday night while enjoying a night out with friends and family. The pair walked hand-in-hand as they left new restaurant The Ivy Asia, St Paul's.

Dua's currently enjoying some downtime as she gears up for her Future Nostalgia European Tour, which is due to kick off in Madrid on April 26. She will also be releasing her new album on April 6.

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil M/Getty

