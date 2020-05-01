Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are 'Very Excited' About Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy

Dua Lipa is over the moon for Gigi Hadid!

During a radio interview with New Zealand's The Edge NZ, the singer, 24, spoke about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid becoming an uncle for the first time after news of the 25-year-old model's baby on the way with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

When asked about becoming an "auntie," Lipa expressed her excitement. "Yeah, very exciting news. We're very, very excited," said the Grammy winner, who has been dating Hadid, 20, since summer 2019.

Lipa also said she had been keeping the baby news a secret "for not long," telling the co-hosts that she was in on the announcement "a little before" it was made public.

On Thursday, the mom-to-be confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Hadid is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, and the Hadid and Malik families are very excited about the baby on the way.

Gigi and Anwar's mother, Yolanda Hadid, recently also spoke about becoming a grandmother for the first time.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Meanwhile, Lipa recently told PEOPLE that she and her boyfriend have been practicing social distancing from an Airbnb since March. "It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill," said Lipa, who released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

"We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other," she added.

Yolanda and Gigi have been social distancing along with Bella Hadid and Malik at their family farm in Pennsylvania.