Du Plessis v Adesanya - UFC's 'battle for Africa'

The UFC has placed the bitter cultural dispute between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya front and centre of its build-up to the promotion's first ever all-African title fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adesanya, who has talked of his "beautiful childhood" in Lagos before moving to New Zealand as a 10-year-old, has accused Du Plessis of disrespecting the so-called 'African Kings'.

The title was one given to the 35-year-old alongside Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou when the trio all held UFC belts.

"Did those belts ever go to Africa?" Du Plessis retorted, having become South Africa's first UFC champion in January.

The 30-year-old believes the fact that Adesanya, Usman and Ngannou all live and train overseas lessens their right to call themselves African champions.

After Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in July last year he squared up to Adesanya in the octagon in an altercation one commentator dubbed "the battle for Africa".

Adesanya, who fights out of New Zealand, has said beating Du Plessis is more important than winning a middleweight title he has twice held before.

His opponent has repeatedly countered that he is the true African champion because he is based on the continent.

As well as a compelling contest for bragging rights, the fight carries significance for the future of mixed martial arts (MMA) in Africa, amid UFC president Dana White's plans to hold events there.

Africa's future fighters

Adesanya and Du Plessis exchanged angry words in the octagon 13 months ago [Getty Images]

At the Wellness Martial Arts Academy inside the National Stadium in Lagos, coach John Anene has seen fighters eager to follow in the footsteps of Adesanya and Usman, who is nicknamed the 'Nigerian Nightmare'.

For now, he says, MMA is progressing rather than thriving in Nigeria, with no existing system to train fighters to become rounded across key skills such as striking and groundwork.

"Facilities are still a challenge for most of us," Anene told BBC Sport Africa.

"But do we have athletes who can make us proud? Yes, we have a lot of strong people here."

Ngannou's charitable foundation built and opened Cameroon's first full MMA gym in 2019, and Usman announced plans in 2022 to create a facility at the University of Lagos.

Du Plessis trains at the CIT Performance Institute in Pretoria, where coach Stephan de la Rey says his success has had an "unbelievable" impact on public perceptions of the sport.

He has seen a boost in both participation and confidence that newcomers can build a career in MMA.

"The number of young kids coming through the door and the number of memberships because of him is a fairytale story," said De la Rey.

Nkazimulo Zulu, a two-weight champion for South Africa's Extreme Fighting Championship, says Du Plessis gives personal support to athletes at the CIT.

Zulu is intent on becoming a UFC champion and is urging the government to help, adding that MMA could become as big as rugby union in South Africa.

"We just need our government to invest in sport because we're going to have a lot of champions," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"This gym has proved that we can produce champions and world-class fighters.

"It takes a lot of young boys from the street who are doing wrong things. I used to have a short temper but MMA has taught me discipline."

UFC eyes 'incredible' event

Du Plessis was presented to the crowd at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria when South Africa's rugby union side hosted Ireland in July [Getty Images]

The UFC sees Africa as a huge market with a rapidly growing audience but, despite long talking up the idea, the organisation is yet to hold an event on the continent during its 31-year history.

Du Plessis and Adesanya's meeting in Perth this weekend will be the latest UFC card to be hosted by Australia, and it has also repeatedly visited Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

Australia are hosting a rugby union match against South Africa earlier on Saturday, and the involvement of Super Sport, one of the UFC's broadcast partners in Africa, has led to plans for crossover events.

One of the first of those will involve Springboks icons Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, who will accompany Du Plessis to the octagon ahead of his battle with Adesanya.

In the build-up, White has said that a fight will take place in South Africa if Du Plessis wins.

"It is something Dana and the team have talked about a lot over the last year or so, and there is certainly a determination for it to happen soon," UFC executive David Shaw said of their plans for Africa.

"We have seen our fanbase in Africa grow over the years, with South Africa and Nigeria being two of the stand-out countries.

"Adesanya is a real star - not just in Africa but on a global level.

"We’re looking forward to delivering an incredible event [in Africa] which will certainly have a significant impact on the region."

UFC 305: Raising a hand for Africa

Adesanya lost his last fight, against Sean Strickland, by unanimous decision [Getty Images]

Predictions on who will win depend on which gym you are in - although Du Plessis and Adesanya's allies tend to be admirers of both fighters.

Should Adesanya have his hand raised in victory, it will be above a tattoo on his chest showing an outline of Africa with Nigeria highlighted.

If Du Plessis wins his 10th fight in a row, talk will intensify of South Africa becoming the first African UFC hosts.

Anene feels the focus on Du Plessis and Adesanya's quarrel over Africa is a marketing strategy - but a good one.

"A lot will get to know about MMA in Africa through this fight," he said.

Top-ranked South African strawweight Bokang Masunyane, who once lived at a charity centre for vulnerable youths in Johannesburg and trains at Du Plessis' gym, agrees.

"It's beautiful because he lives in and is fighting out of Africa.

"The eyes are turning a lot more onto African fighters, which is amazing."