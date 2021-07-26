DU PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2021 to Begin from Today: How to Apply for DUET

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to begin the admissions process for its Post Graduate (PG), MPhil, and PhD programmes from Monday, 26 July 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for any of the above mentioned programmes can register themselves on DU's official website: du.ac.in.

Admissions for all PG, some undergraduate, and MPhil/PhD programmes will be conducted through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). Dates for the same are yet to be announced. The entrance exam will be conducted through computer-based mode.

How to Apply for DU PG Admission

Visit Delhi University's official website: du.ac.in

Click on DU PG admission/ DUET 2021

Go to new registrations

Fill in your details and register

Login using you registered details

Fill in your application form and upload the required documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee

Save your application number.

This year, the varsity has decided that it will not change the registration fee for merit based and entrance based admissions.

"For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme," reads the official press note released by DU.

It further added that all candidates applying for MPhil/PhD programmes will have to fill a common registration form.

DU undergraduate (UG) 2021 admission is scheduled to begin from 2 August 2021. The official notification reads, "Admissions to Undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice."

