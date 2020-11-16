DU PG Admission 2020 to Begin from Wednesday: Important Instructions

The Delhi University postgraduate admissions 2020 will commence from Wednesday. The Delhi University will start admissions process for 54 postgraduate programmes. These DU PG admissions 2020 will be based on merit list and entrance exam results.

The Delhi University in an official statement has mentioned that those candidates whose results have not been released as yet will be admitted provisionally. The students whose results have been declared are required to update the same on the official portal.

The official Delhi University statement read, “The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks.”

Candidates who are seeking admission in DU PG courses that are based on entrance exam 2020 must note that they will be getting admission provisionally. However, the students who have their results declared already must ensure that they have updated the portal latest by 1 PM IST on November 16.

The option for merit-based examination is only available for those candidates whose final results have been declared. In this case, the provision to submit qualifying examination marks commenced on November 8.

Delhi University has an elaborate tie breaker formula in place, which can be used to resolve the tie between people who have scored same marks for merit based or entrance exam based admission process. Take a look at the factors:

1. The candidate with higher percentage in qualifying exam will be preferred.

2. The higher percentage in final year of bachelor’s degree will be given preference.

3. Aspirant with higher aggregate marks in Class 12 Board Exam will get preference.

4. If the result of the qualifying exam is not out, then the seat will be put on hold.