DU Drops Mahasweta Devi's 'Draupadi', 2 Dalit Authors From Course Amid Dissent

Mahasweta Devi's seminal short story Draupadi was dropped from the BA English Honours course of the University of Delhi on Tuesday, 24 August, by the DU Academic Council (AC).

The elimination of the story, which had been taught as part of the Women's Writing paper in the fifth semester, was met with strong opposition from at least 14 members of the AC.

“We strongly protest against the overreach of the Oversight Committee which arbitrarily changed texts in the new undergraduate Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) syllabi of the fifth semester, bypassing the statutory bodies like Faculties, Committee of Courses and Standing Committee,” Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The AC member observed that the works of two other Dalit women writers, Sukirtharini and Bama, had also been arbitrarily removed from the syllabus.

In addition, the AC also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from 2022-2023 onwards, a decision which was reportedly taken without adequate discussion.

'No Substantial Discussion' on Implementation of the NEP

AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya stated that “no substantial discussion” had been permitted within the council on various aspects of NEP, including the matter of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple entry-exit scheme (MEES).

"“No voting was allowed and the elected members were asked to deposit dissent notes. This is subversion of statutory processes. Discussion in the Standing Committee, with 27 members, is not the same as discussion in the Academic Council with over 100 members. This shows that DU administration lacks confidence in the FYUP model and is avoiding addressing important issues.”" - AC Member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, as quoted by PTI

Sixteen AC members have opposed the implementation of NEP – FYUP with MEES, PTI reported. The members submitted a dissent note on the matter, stating that that DU had not taken into account the feedback of the stakeholders and the members relevant statutory bodies on the new policy.

'Silencing of Dalit, Female, Tribal Voices': Twitter Reacts to the Syllabus Change

Several netizens took to Twitter to articulate their outrage over DU's dropping of the stories of Mahasweta Devi and others who wrote for the marginalised communities from its curriculum.

DU removes two Dalit authors and short story by Mahasweta Devi from English syllabus, but the oversight committee chairman has this response: “I don’t look at Indians as belonging to different castes…”https://t.co/5K7xfJw4HZ — Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) August 25, 2021

‘ You can strip me, but how can you clothe me again? Are you a man?’ Among the most powerful lines in any language in any part of the world. This is from Mahesveta Devi’s Draupadi. A classic. DU has just dropped it from the Eng Lit syllabus. Read. https://t.co/6Drx5Djq01 — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (She/Her) (@patralekha2011) August 25, 2021

On allegations that there are no people from these disciplines in the OC, he said, “...They are all experts… I can read English, u can read English. If something offensive is written somewhere, we don’t need a PhD in literature to understand that.” — Anya Shankar (@AnyaShankar) August 25, 2021

Bama, Sukhartharini and Mahashweta Devi are among the most powerful & imp texts in DU English course, which is disgustingly White, male and UC.

Exactly what is the point of studying lit if there is an active silencing of Dalit, female & tribal voices.https://t.co/0OgZedeBpZ — Rachel John (@onemorerachel) August 25, 2021

Mahashweta Devi`s work is unforgettable. In curriculum or not. — Nilosree | (@Peachtreespeaks) August 26, 2021

Waking up to this. Delhi University removes Dalit women writers Sukirtharani and Bama works from its syllabus. Also that of Mahasweta Devi.https://t.co/YmZfnm8bWa — Kavitha Muralidharan (@kavithamurali) August 26, 2021

"The Oversight Committee removed renowned author Mahasweta Devi’s short story 'Draupadi'... and two Dalit authors — Bama and Sukhartharini."https://t.co/fOboa7v8FE via @IndianExpress — Sundeep Dougal (@SundeepDougal) August 25, 2021

Dalit authors and Mahashweta Devi are not good enough to be taught in the Delhi University ?New paradigms of New India ? https://t.co/N365kZHtYS — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) August 25, 2021

Of course they dropped Mahashweta Devi from the course. They are so scared of free thought. So scared of anyone who might make students question authority. https://t.co/xnPJGFhPgO — Manjiri (@ManjiriIndurkar) August 25, 2021

